Music Bank Lineup (EP.1167 June 9th)

[4K] Stray Kids, P1Harmony, fromis_9, SECRET NUMBER, AB6IX, CIX, BOYNEXTDOOR... | 뮤직뱅크 출근길 230609
2023-06-09
TAEYONG–Shalala [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV
NCT 127’s TAEYONG makes his solo debut with album, “Shalala.“ The record consists of a total of six tracks: “Move Mood Mode”, “Ruby”, “Gwando”, “404 File Not Found”, “Virtual Insanity”, and “Back to the Past.” “Move Mood Mode” features labelmate Red Velvet’s Wendy. TAEYONG plays a skilled hacker in the music video for “Shalala” being able to transfer within time and shaping the form of earth. The artist was said to have written the lyrics to the tracks on the albums himself, making it a more meaningful solo debut. SHALALA,” is a hip-hop genre composed with rhythmical percussion and heavy drum sounds. The track encourages people to embrace individuality and their own appeals. TAEYONG mentioned that he got the idea during Paris Fashion week when he experienced the quirkiness and the differences that made everyone, themselves. Lee Jung, famous Kpop choreographer and a former contestant of “Street Women Fighter” was said to have choreographed the new track, attracting the attention of many.
