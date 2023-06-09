When the Camellia Blooms (11) 지긋지긋해

Lines

향미: 진짜 안 가 봐요? 규태가 진짜로 용식이 밥줄 끊어 놀 거 같다던데.

You’re really not going? Kyu-tae really seems to be set on getting Yong-sik fired.

동백: 가서 뭐라고 해. 그 유부남은 내 손목을 잡았고 용식 씨는 내 편 들어주다가 싸웠다 그래?

What would I say if I went? That the married man grabbed my wrist and Yong-sik took my side which is why they fought?

향미: 거기는 부인이 변호사잖아요. 용식이도 지편이 있어야지.

His wife is a lawyer. Yong-sik should have someone on his side.

동백: 난 안 가. 소문이라면 진짜 지긋지긋해 .

I’m not going. I’m sick of rumors.





Expression of the Week

지긋지긋해 (sick of)





지긋지긋하다 – adj. Extremely unpleasant and stressful enough to make a person fed up with someone or something.





Semi-polite – 지긋지긋해요





>> This phrase is used to indicate that a situation or event is so painful and disagreeable that it's almost unbearable. The expression is a bit strong, so it’s best to avoid when talking to people that you aren’t close to.

>>In the dialogue, Dong-baek is saying she’s not going because she’s lived surrounded by rumors all her life, and she’s fed up with it.



