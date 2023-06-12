Menu Content

SUGA | Agust D TOUR “D-Day” in SEOUL

2023-06-12

K-POP Connection


Date: June 24-25

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium


Suga of BTS, or Agust D, will be holding his solo concert in Seoul. The Seoul concerts will be one of the final stops of his first-ever solo tour, “D-Day,” and will take place from June 24-25 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. Suga is the first among BTS members to embark on a solo concert tour and “D-Day” has traveled through the US and other Asian cities.

