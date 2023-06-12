EXO’s pre-release track tops iTunes charts

[4K] Stray Kids, P1Harmony, fromis_9, SECRET NUMBER, AB6IX, CIX, BOYNEXTDOOR... | 뮤직뱅크 출근길 230609
2023-06-09
2023-06-12
EXO’s pre-release track has landed at No. 1 on iTunes top songs charts in 33 regions.
“Let Me In” is a pre-release track from the group’s upcoming 7th studio album which will drop next month.
The new LP, “Exist,” is due out on July 10 and comes over two years after its special album “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”
2023-06-09
2023-06-12
2023-06-09
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >