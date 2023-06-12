Ren debuts as solo artist

[4K] Stray Kids, P1Harmony, fromis_9, SECRET NUMBER, AB6IX, CIX, BOYNEXTDOOR... | 뮤직뱅크 출근길 230609
Ren, a member of NU’EST, has made his solo debut.
His first solo mini album “Ren’dezvous” was released on Tuesday. The EP comprises five tracks led by the single “Ready to Move.”
His debut as a solo artist comes more than a year after joining a new agency in May last year.
