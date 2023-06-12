Menu Content

Stray Kids tops Billboard 200

2023-06-12

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ third studio album “5-STAR” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated June 17.


It’s the group’s third time topping the chart, following the success of their previous albums “MAXIDENT” and “ODDINARY.” 


With the latest feat, the group has become the 2nd KOrean artist to have three albums top the Billboard 200 following BTS. 

