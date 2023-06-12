Menu Content

Jihyo of TWICE to release solo album

2023-06-12

K-POP Connection


Jihyo of TWICE will release her first solo album in August. She will be the second member of the nine-member group to do so, after Nayeon.


A teaser poster for the new release showed Jihyo looking into the rear view mirror, touching up her makeup. It read “Killin’ Me Good.” 


Meanwhile, TWICE is slated to tour the US for about a month. Their tour began in Los Angeles on June 9, and they’ll visit nine cities for 13 concerts in to

