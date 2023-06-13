Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sorting by Size

2023-06-13

News



Sorting by Size 


Amid the harvest season of Japanese apricot known as maehwa, farmers in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province are sorting the freshly picked produce by size.

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >