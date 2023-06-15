Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Waiting for Patrons

2023-06-15

News



Waiting for Patrons 


Vendors at Noryangjin Fish Market in Seoul wait for customers during lunch time on June 15.

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >