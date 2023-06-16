Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Special Party for Furry Friends

2023-06-16

News



Special Party for Furry Friends 


Starbucks Korea and the Korean Animal Welfare Association host a birthday campaign for animal shelter friends at a Starbucks store in Namyangju on June 16. The coffee chain gave out 200 birthday cards to customers purchasing over 20,000 won.  

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >