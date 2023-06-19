KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 12th-June 19th)

ⓒ KBS

ATEEZ- BOUNCY [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ATEEZ is back with their latest release, “Bouncy.”

In regards to the track member Hongjoong claimed, “Our lead track ‘Bouncy’ aims for a spicy flavor that we have never tried before. It contains our resolution that we can change the world if we wanted to. We tried to convey this message in our own ways.” Fans can expect to see a new side to the album due to vocalist Seonghwa’s participation in the rap verses.





In comparison to the group’s previous album, Member Hongjoong stated the clear differences in the recent comeback with the former album, “I think the strong concept we pulled off with the first episode [album] was somewhat difficult for the general public. […] If the previous album was focused on intensive impacts, here we tried to focus more on wit and humor.” The comeback comes after six months following the release of, "Spin Off: From the Witness.”





