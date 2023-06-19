Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Fun Ice Skating

2023-06-19

News



Fun Ice Skating 


People cool off at Lotte World ice rink in Seoul on June 19 when daytime highs are forecast to top 35°C. 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >