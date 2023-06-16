The Flash(플래시), Elemental(엘리멘탈)

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
Our beloved film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to first discuss the American superhero film ‘The Flash (플래시)’ directed by Andy Muschietti. This is the latest movie based on a character from DC comics, and it hit local theaters on June 14th.
Then, we’ll discuss ‘Elemental’, the latest animated feature from Pixar. Directed by Peter Sohn, a Korean-American director, the animated movie premiered in May as the closing film of the Cannes Film Festival. Korean animator Kim Jae-hyung was part of the team as well!
2023-06-19
