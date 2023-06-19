Menu Content

Yoo Yeon-seok’s 20th Anniversary Fan Meeting - “Yoo Yeon-seok’s Understanding”

2023-06-19

Date: July 1

Venue: Dongduk Women’s University Centennial Memorial Hall


Actor Yoo Yeon-seok will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut with a fan meeting. “Yoo Yeon-seok’s Understanding” will be held on July 1st at Dongduk Women’s University Centennial Memorial Hall. The actor debuted in 2003 through the film “Oldboy” and has been in various hit dramas, musicals and films such as “Respond 1994,” “Hospital Playlist,” “Dr. Romantic” more.

