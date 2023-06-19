Yoo Yeon-seok’s 20th Anniversary Fan Meeting - “Yoo Yeon-seok’s Understanding”

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
Date: July 1
Venue: Dongduk Women’s University Centennial Memorial Hall
Actor Yoo Yeon-seok will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut with a fan meeting. “Yoo Yeon-seok’s Understanding” will be held on July 1st at Dongduk Women’s University Centennial Memorial Hall. The actor debuted in 2003 through the film “Oldboy” and has been in various hit dramas, musicals and films such as “Respond 1994,” “Hospital Playlist,” “Dr. Romantic” more.
