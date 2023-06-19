NCT 127 and NCT Dream to celebrate 7th anniversary

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
NCT 127 and NCT Dream will celebrate their 7th anniversaries with respective fan events in Seoul next month.
NCT 127 will greet fans on July 16 through “Once Upon a 7uly,” which will include a range of performance and games, while NCT Dream will hold its fan event called “Dream Land” on July 22.
Separately, a concert featuring all 20 NCT members will be held in Seoul in August and in Osaka and Tokyo in September.
