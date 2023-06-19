NCT 127 and NCT Dream to celebrate 7th anniversary

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT 127 and NCT Dream will celebrate their 7th anniversaries with respective fan events in Seoul next month.





NCT 127 will greet fans on July 16 through “Once Upon a 7uly,” which will include a range of performance and games, while NCT Dream will hold its fan event called “Dream Land” on July 22.





Separately, a concert featuring all 20 NCT members will be held in Seoul in August and in Osaka and Tokyo in September.