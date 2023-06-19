Menu Content

ITZY to release new album

2023-06-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY will release a new album next month. 

The group’s new album “Kill My Doubt” will drop on July 31. It will be their first release in eight months after “Cheshire” in 2022. 

The new album’s lead track is called “Cake” and will include five other tracks. The track has been written by producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung, who wrote TWICE’s biggest hits such as “Ooh-Ahh” and “Cheer Up.” 

