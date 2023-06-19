ITZY to release new album

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
2023-06-16
2023-06-19
ITZY will release a new album next month.
The group’s new album “Kill My Doubt” will drop on July 31. It will be their first release in eight months after “Cheshire” in 2022.
The new album’s lead track is called “Cake” and will include five other tracks. The track has been written by producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung, who wrote TWICE’s biggest hits such as “Ooh-Ahh” and “Cheer Up.”
2023-06-16
2023-06-19
2023-06-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >