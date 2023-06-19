‘OMG’ on Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of 2023 list

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
NewJeans’ “OMG” made Rolling Stone Magazine’s “The Best Songs of 2023 So Far”
The music magazine chose 74 songs for the list, and NewJeans’ track was ranked No. 7.
Other K-pop songs on the list included Jimin’s “Like Crazy,” Jisoo’s “Flower” and Cupid’s “Fifty Fifty.”
“OMG” came out in January and stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for six weeks, peaking at No. 74.
