Tempest to hold first solo concert this summer

2023-06-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YUE HUA Entertainment

Tempest will hold its first-ever solo concert in August. 


The “2023 Tempest Show Con [T-OUR] in Seoul” will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium on August 12 and 13. 


Tempest has seven members and debuted in March last year with the EP “It’s Me, It’s We.” The group’s most recent EP “The Calm Before the Storm” was released in April this year. 

