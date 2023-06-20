[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
Potato Harvest
Farmers harvest potato in Gangneung on June 20, a day before the summer solstice. These potatoes planted in the spring are meant to be dug out around solstice day before the monsoon.
(Yonhap News)
