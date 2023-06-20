Menu Content

Potato Harvest

2023-06-20

News



Farmers harvest potato in Gangneung on June 20, a day before the summer solstice. These potatoes planted in the spring are meant to be dug out around solstice day before the monsoon.

(Yonhap News)

