“Cheoyeom: Fierce Beauty” by Lim No-wol

As the whole world is aware, I am a very capable and smart man. If I said that I became incompetent and weak due to a mere woman’s seduction, you would laughingly say it’s impossible. But you better believe me when I say I became a complete fool because of a girl named A.









‘How could A seduce me like this? I get more anxious with the thought of her. I think she has some strange magical power to render me helpless.’





There was this entry on another page.





‘A heady, spicy scent seems to emanate from A. Strangely, when that scent enters my breath, I become faint, like sleep is overpowering me. I also get goosebumps for some reason when I look at her black eyes and her lips as blue as the balloon flower. If I kiss those lips, I feel like I’d get spicy poison on my mouth.

Oh, what a strange woman. I think she could kill me any time.’





There was another entry on the next page.





‘She is the kind of woman I can never fathom. If I wanted to find out who she is, I would have to take her whole body in my arms.’









# Interview with literary critic Jeon So-yeong

The word “cheoyeom” describes someone fiercely or desperately beautiful. Readers can probably guess the characteristics of Lim No-wol’s literary world from the title. Lim was known as a writer who revered aestheticism, a movement that prioritized beauty above all other values and sought beauty as the absolute truth. Lim No-wol didn’t want this story to be about social ideas or moral lessons. As the title implied, he wanted to write a story for the sake of beauty alone. Joseon in the 1920s, after the March 1st Independence Movement, tended to idolize literary figures who advocated the idea of human society and ideology. Subsequently, Lim No-wol, who respected individuality and championed the notion of ‘art for art’s sake,’ was ostracized in such an environment. It was, therefore, not surprising that he declared that he would write no more in the mid-1920s and disappeared from the literary scene.









A had the power to undermine a man’s lust. That power was like a poisonous mushroom that relentlessly seduced a man but, at the same time, harmed him.





I had a scary thought as I ruminated on that idea. Could something superstitious like this happen for real? No, all these thoughts are my delusion. But how else would you explain that my illness worsened after I had such a dream about A?





I tossed several ideas in my head as I lay on the bed.

Oh, oh, incorrigible A!





Why do you come to me only in my dreams? Don’t you know that I am searching for you amid agony?





A recalled a line from Tagore’s poem that went, “A woman is a dream to a man, and a shadow to a man.” I fell asleep alone as I let out a sigh that could never be consoled.









Lim No-wol (Real name: Lim Jang-hwa, Dates of birth and death unknown)

Debuted with short story “Chunhui” in 1920