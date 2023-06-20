Eugene Bell Foundation chairman, Stephen Linton

The Linton family is a household name in the country’s religious, educational and medical circles as it has a century-old history of contributions to Korean society.

It all started from Eugene Bell, a Southern Presbyterian missionary who served in South Korea after being dispatched in 1895 from the United States.

William Linton, son-in-law to Eugene Bell and Stephen Linton’s grandfather, continued his missionary work in Korea. Even after their passing, descendants of the Bell and Linton families carried on their work, building and teaching in schools and establishing medical centers.

And joining Korea 24, we have great-grandson of Eugene Bell, Dr. Stephen Linton who established the Eugene Bell Foundation in 1995 to mark the 100th anniversary of his great-grandfather’s missionary service in Korea.