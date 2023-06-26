KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 20th-June 26th)

NCT DREAM- Broken Melodies [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





NCT Dream is making a long overdue comeback with their third studio album! The title track is called “Broken Melodies” and speaks on coping from feelings of emotions when being apart from someone special. The track was revealed to have been a pre-release track, “ISTJ.” The song is set to be officially released on July 17th.





The group had teased th track previously, with member Mark reciting a snippet of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The music video shows the boys having the time of their lives at a football field while simultaneously dancing to the choreography of their track.





Despite the heartfelt meaning of the song, the track has a more laid-back melody with its seemingly anthemic pop/rock/ballad genre. The song is led by palm-muted guitars. The long distance anthem is catchy and reminscent of what youth would sound like if it were to be explained as a tune. The song is produced by Ronny Svendsen and Pizzapunk.

“Broken Melodies” topped the iTunes song charts after its release, while charting well in Brazil, Indonesia, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Brunei, Mongolia, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Costa Rica, and Vietnam.





https://youtu.be/69Cao1g2yfg