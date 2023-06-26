Lee Min-woo M 20th Anniversary Live Concert “Story”

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
Date: June 30-July 2
Venue: Shinhan pLay Square Live Hall
Lee Min-woo of SHINHWA will be holding a solo concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. Lee began his solo career as “M” in 2003 with the release of his first album “Un-Touch-Able.” Through his upcoming 20th anniversary live solo concert “Story” he will showcase not only his hits from the past 20 years, but also special stages where he can interact with fans.
