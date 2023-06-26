Menu Content

Tomorrow x Together to collaborate with Jonas Brothers

2023-06-26

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

K-pop boy band Tomorrow x Together (TXT) will be joining American pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers to release a brand new single next month. 


Called “Do It Like That,” the new track will drop on July 7, with teasers to be released ahead of the full drop next Friday.


The collaboration came together while TXT was on its US leg of its 2nd world tour “Act: Sweet Mirage.” 

