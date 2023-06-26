Oh My Girl to return with new summer album

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
Oh My Girl will return with new music at the end of next month.
Oh My Girl is known for their summer anthems such as “Dolphin” (2020) and “Dun Dun Dance” (2021).
The new album will be the group’s first release since “Miracle” released in April 2022.
