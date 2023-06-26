Menu Content

Oh My Girl to return with new summer album

2023-06-26

K-POP Connection

ⓒ WM Entertainment

Oh My Girl will return with new music at the end of next month. 


Oh My Girl is known for their summer anthems such as “Dolphin” (2020) and “Dun Dun Dance” (2021).


The new album will be the group’s first release since “Miracle” released in April 2022. 

