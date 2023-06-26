ATEEZ sets new record on Billboard charts

[4K] ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, P1Harmony, TAEYONG, SECRET NUMBER, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230616
ATEEZ has set a new record on the Billboard charts.
The group’s latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's highest-charting entry yet according to a chart preview released Sunday. It is also the group’s 3rd top-ten entry.
The group previously hit the top 10 with "Spin Off: From the Witness" at No. 7 in January and "The World Ep. 1: Movement at No. 3 in 2022.
