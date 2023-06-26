ATEEZ sets new record on Billboard charts

ⓒ YONHAP News

ATEEZ has set a new record on the Billboard charts.





The group’s latest EP, "The World Ep. 2: Outlaw," has landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's highest-charting entry yet according to a chart preview released Sunday. It is also the group’s 3rd top-ten entry.





The group previously hit the top 10 with "Spin Off: From the Witness" at No. 7 in January and "The World Ep. 1: Movement at No. 3 in 2022.