Fifty Fifty becomes longest-charting K-pop group on British chart

Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" has set a new record for the longest entry on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 by a K-pop girl group.





The song has stayed on the chart for the 13th consecutive week, according to data released Friday (UK time). The previous record was held by Blackpink and Dua Lipa’s collaborative single “Kiss and Make Up.”





“Cupid” has also remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 13th consecutive week, making Fifty Fifty the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the US singles chart.