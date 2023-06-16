When the Camellia Blooms (12) 앞가림이나 하세요

Lines
동백: 오늘부터는 엄마가 너 학원도 다 데려다 줄 테니까,절대로 혼자 다니지 말아, 알았어?
I’m going to take you to your academies and everywhere from today
so don’t go anywhere alone, okay?
필구: 어차피 혼자 안 다녀. 할머니가 맨날 델다 줘.
I don’t go anywhere alone. Grandma always takes me.
동백: 응?
What?
필구: 할머니가 오락실도 델다 주는데.
Grandma takes me to the arcade, too.
동백: 엄마, 엄마도 혼자 막 다니지 마. 그러다 깜빡 정신 놓으면,
Mom, you don’t go anywhere alone, either. If you lose it for a second…
정숙: 내 걱정은 말고.
Don’t worry about me.
동백: 엄마 걱정한대?
Who said I was worrying about you?
정숙: 사장님 앞가림이나 하세요
.Worry about yourself
.Expression of the Week앞가림이나 하세요 (Worry about yourself)
앞가림 – n. taking care of one's own business; looking after oneself
(이)나 - A postpositional particle used to choose something, though it is not satisfactory.
Casual – 앞가림이나 해
>> This expression is used when someone is worrying about another person or giving advice and the speaker is telling that person that he or she should be worrying about themselves
>>In the dialogue, Jung-sook is telling Dong-baek to stop worrying about her and she should worry about her own matters
>>앞가림 should be used with caution as it can sound offensive to the other person