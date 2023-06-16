When the Camellia Blooms (12) 앞가림이나 하세요

Lines

앞가림이나 하세요

Worry about yourself

Expression of the Week

동백: 오늘부터는 엄마가 너 학원도 다 데려다 줄 테니까,절대로 혼자 다니지 말아, 알았어?I’m going to take you to your academies and everywhere from todayso don’t go anywhere alone, okay?필구: 어차피 혼자 안 다녀. 할머니가 맨날 델다 줘.I don’t go anywhere alone. Grandma always takes me.동백: 응?What?필구: 할머니가 오락실도 델다 주는데.Grandma takes me to the arcade, too.동백: 엄마, 엄마도 혼자 막 다니지 마. 그러다 깜빡 정신 놓으면,Mom, you don’t go anywhere alone, either. If you lose it for a second…정숙: 내 걱정은 말고.Don’t worry about me.동백: 엄마 걱정한대?Who said I was worrying about you?정숙: 사장님앞가림 – n. taking care of one's own business; looking after oneself(이)나 - A postpositional particle used to choose something, though it is not satisfactory.Casual – 앞가림이나 해>> This expression is used when someone is worrying about another person or giving advice and the speaker is telling that person that he or she should be worrying about themselves>>In the dialogue, Jung-sook is telling Dong-baek to stop worrying about her and she should worry about her own matters>>앞가림 should be used with caution as it can sound offensive to the other person