When the Camellia Blooms (13) 별 것도 아니네

Lines

별 것도 아니네

It’s not that big of a deal

Expression of the Week

종렬: 이게 횟집 아저씨가 썰었을 때랑,권쉐프님이 썰었을 때랑 전복 개당 단가가 달라진다고.너 이런 거 태어나서 먹어본 적은 있어?The price of each abalone changes when a raw fish restaurant owner slices it and when Chef Kwon slices it.Have you ever eaten something like this in your life?필구: 골뱅이 맛인데. 그냥 골뱅이 맛인데.It tastes like sea snails. It just tastes like sea snails.종렬: 아하 참,Ah, that’s nonsense.필구:종렬: 별 것도 아닌데 뭘 그렇게 잘 먹어?Why are you devouring it if it’s not that big of a deal?별 것 – n. something; being particular, a thing that is strange, not common도 – postpositional particle used to emphasize an unusual or unexpected casePolite – 별 것도 아니네요>> This expression is used to indicate that something isn't as special or different as you thought it would be.>>”별 것” means something special, so Pil-gu is saying he expected the abalone to be extra special, but after tasting it he found that it wasn’t any more different or unusual than what he had expected it to be.