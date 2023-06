Our beloved film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to first discuss latest superhero film, the animation – #Spiderman – Across the Spider-verse that is sequel to Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse.Then, we’ll discuss the Korean film, the action-noir The Childe directed by Park Hoon-jung who brought us The Witch films and New World. His films are known for violent set-pieces. And yes, there’s blood, death and a lot of undesirable characters in this one too.