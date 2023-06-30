Music Bank Lineup (EP.1170 June 30th)

SHINee-HARD [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









SHINee has made a long-awaited comeback to the music scene with their latest album titled "HARD." This eighth studio album features a total of ten tracks. Celebrating their 15th anniversary, SHINee has gifted their fans with the release of this brand-new album, "HARD." The title track of the album shares the same name as the album itself. "HARD" is a captivating blend of hip-hop and dance music, incorporating empowering lyrics that encourage self-motivation and continuous self-improvement.





In the visually captivating music video, SHINee members captivate viewers with their exceptional performance skills, set against a mesmerizing backdrop resembling the inner workings of a piano. As the video unfolds, individual shots of the members flawlessly blend into one another, accompanied by their impressive dance moves. The lyrics of the song prominently feature the infectious phrase "We Go Hard," embodying SHINee's unwavering determination to persevere and stay true to their musical convictions.





“HARD” is a testament to their determination and ambition, urging listeners to pursue their dreams with similar unwavering strength. SHINee topped the iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions with eighth studio album, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. LP “Hard” also was #1 on the worldwide iTunes albums chart as well as multiple music charts at home.



