KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 27th-July 3rd)

Hong Eun ChaeXLee Chae Min-Fighting(Original: SEVENTEEN) [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

The hosts of Music Bank, Hong Eun Chae and Lee Chae Min have paired up to put on quite the show for this year’s “Music Bank Mid-Year Special: Summer Vacation!” The two stars performed a cover of SEVENTEEN BSS’s hit track, “Fighting!” The exuberant track is perfect for a refreshing summer vibe, and the hosts delivered exactly as is. BSS Member Seungkwan explains that “Fighting”, the title track, is especially important as it expresses words of encouragement in the Korean language. This original specific track features rapper Lee Young Ji, who’s strong vocal and rapping skills helped perfect the addicting track. Hong Eun Chae and Lee Chae Min did an amazing job at conveying the message whilst also making the performance even more grandiose for the summer special. The stage featured countless numbers of backup dancers to create the joyful stage. Despite Lee Chae Min’s lack of experience on stage, he was able to pull off the performance as well as the energetic Hong Eun Chae.



