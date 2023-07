Date: July 16

Venue: SK Olympic Handball Gymnasiums





RBW will hold the “RBW 2023 Summer Festival Over the Rainbow” on July 16. The lineup will include artists from the agency and its subsidiaries. RBW is a major label home to Mamamoo, Purple Kiss, Kara, Oneus and more. Subsidiaries of the label include DSP Media, which is home to KARD, and WM Entertainment, which has B1A4 and more.