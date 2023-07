A recent US survey suggests BTS has the most loyal fanbase.





The survey by a US travel information site showed that BTS had the most loyal fanbase based on how far its supporters are willing to travel.





3,200 American music fans answered the poll, “How Far Would You Travel to See Your Favorite Artist,” which scaled results to a 100-point loyalty index based on how far fans would travel and how much they would spend to see their favorite acts.





The results showed BTS as No. 1, scoring 88.4 points as BTS fans were willing to travel an average of 3,280 km and most likely to follow the group from city to city.