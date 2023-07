BTS’s Jimin continues to set new K-pop milestones on the Billboard charts.





His song, “Angel Pt. 1,” from the original soundtrack for “Fast X,” landed at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, charting for the second nonconsecutive week.





"Angel Pt. 1" is the first song from a film soundtrack by a Korean singer to chart twice on Billboard's main singles ranking.





Jimin is also the first Korean singer to have two solo songs that have charted on the Hot 100 for multiple weeks in the past decade.