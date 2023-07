A boy band that has yet to debut has set a record with its upcoming debut EP.





Zerobaseone, a project group formed through the survival audition show “Boys Planet” set a new record with their upcoming debut EP selling 1.08 million copies in pre-orders. The figure makes it likely for the group to become the first K-pop act to sell over a million of its debut album.





The new album will include six tracks including the lead track, “In the Bloom.” It is set for release on July 10.