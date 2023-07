Ulsan Hyundai FC is having a near perfect season in the K league so far. The club currently sits on top of the league, and have a wide gap between them and second-place.



For this week’s #TouchBaseinSeoul, we are joined by one of the newest additions to the team, Gustav Ludwigson. The Swedish footballer joined Ulsan in January this year and has contributed to the team’s strong performances.



Listen to what he has to say about the domestic league, Ulsan Hyundai and Ulsan manager Hong Myung-bo!