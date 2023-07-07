Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1171 July 7th)

2023-07-07

TEEN TOP-HWEEK [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 


Teen Top will release a new album this July after a total of three years. The group's last release was "To You 2020," a remake of their 2012 dance hit. The upcoming album celebrates Teen Top's 13th debut anniversary and will feature a fan-selected re-recorded version of one of the band's previous songs.

Teen Top made their debut in July 2010 with a lineup of six members: C.A.P, Niel, Chunji, Changjo, Ricky, and L.Joe. However, L.Joe departed
from the group in 2017, resulting in Teen Top continuing as a five-member band. The band has gained recognition for their energetic dance tracks, including "Clap" (2010), "No More Perfume On You" (2011), and "Crazy" (2012).

Teen Top will also be hosting the "2023 Teen Top we gonna rock it drop it top it hey don't stop it pop it Live" in Yongsan District, central Seoul On July 15th and 16th. The concert's name is inspired by their popular 2013 dance track, "Rocking." Former member C.A.P, left the group shortly after their comeback announcement in May. Teen Top currently consists of four members: Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >