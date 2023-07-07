Music Bank Lineup (EP.1171 July 7th)

TEEN TOP-HWEEK [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Teen Top will release a new album this July after a total of three years. The group's last release was "To You 2020," a remake of their 2012 dance hit. The upcoming album celebrates Teen Top's 13th debut anniversary and will feature a fan-selected re-recorded version of one of the band's previous songs.





Teen Top made their debut in July 2010 with a lineup of six members: C.A.P, Niel, Chunji, Changjo, Ricky, and L.Joe. However, L.Joe departed

from the group in 2017, resulting in Teen Top continuing as a five-member band. The band has gained recognition for their energetic dance tracks, including "Clap" (2010), "No More Perfume On You" (2011), and "Crazy" (2012).





Teen Top will also be hosting the "2023 Teen Top we gonna rock it drop it top it hey don't stop it pop it Live" in Yongsan District, central Seoul On July 15th and 16th. The concert's name is inspired by their popular 2013 dance track, "Rocking." Former member C.A.P, left the group shortly after their comeback announcement in May. Teen Top currently consists of four members: Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo.



