Where Would You Like To Go?(어디로 가고 싶으신가요), BIFAN (부천국제판타스틱영화제)

2023-07-07

Korea24

Our prime duo of film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss one film and one film festival!

We’ll discuss the Korean film, directed by the well-established independent director Kim Hee-jung (#김희정감독). This film is based on an award-winning Korean short story, and also screened as the closing film at this year’s Jeonju International Film Festival (#JIFF). 

Then we talk about the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (#BIFAN), which opened last Thursday and which is now nearing its close. Focusing on horror, science fiction, thrillers and other genres, it ranks as the biggest genre-themed film festival in Asia. Both our critics attended the festival this year. Find out what our critics’ best picks were! 
