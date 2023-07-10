When the Camellia Blooms (15) 딱 보면 알아요

Lines

정숙: 할머니가 우리 필구 잘 지내나 보고만 가려 그랬지, 비밀로.

I just wanted to see if my Pil-gu was doing well, secretly.

필구: 할머니 왜 우리 집 안 오는데요?

Why aren’t you coming to my house anymore?

정숙: 왜. 할머니 엄청 보고 싶었어?

Why, did you miss me?

필구: 엄마가 할머니 기다려요.

Mom’s been waiting for you.

정숙: 엄마가 그래?

Did your mom say that?

필구: 엄마가 할머니 좋아해요.

Mom likes you.

정숙: 엄마가 그래? 할머니 좋대?

Did she say that? Did she say she likes grandma?

필구: 그냥 내가 딱 보면 알아요 .

I just know. I can see it .

정숙: 아, 엄마가 그런 건 아니구나.

Ah, she didn’t say it.