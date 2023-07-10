KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 4th-July 10th)

KISS OF LIFE-Shhh [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





KISS OF LIFE, a remarkable K-pop girl group, has officially debuted with their highly anticipated self-titled EP, featuring the mesmerizing lead single “Shhh.” Building upon the captivating storyline introduced in their previous release, 'Bye My Neverland', the latest “Shhh” music video seamlessly continues the narrative. Alongside the dynamic singles “Shhh” and 'Bye My Neverland', KISS OF LIFE's remarkable debut album showcases the individual talents of each group member through their captivating solo tracks.





Natty unveils her enchanting solo, “Sugarcoat”, while Belle mesmerizes with the empowering anthem “Countdown.” Julie takes the stage with her infectious track “Kitty Cat”,, and Haneul delivers a captivating performance with the alluring “Play Love Games.

Member Julie shed light on the group’s names and their future goals, the member shared, "At our debut, we introduced ourselves as KISS OF LIFE, a name that embodies the life-giving technique of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Through our name, we aim to invigorate and revitalize the K-pop scene.“