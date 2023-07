Date: July 22-23

Venue: Suwon World Cup Stadium Auxiliary Stadium





Singer PSY has begun his 2023 tour, “Summer Swag 2023,” with the Suwon leg to take place at the Suwon World Cup Stadium Auxiliary Stadium from July 22-23. Launched in 2011, the Summer Swag concert is one of the most popular and crowded summer events in Korea. It’s also the singer’s signature summer concert franchise. The concerts usually involve shooting water cannons at its audiences, creating a water-drenched party where fans can enjoy PSY’s enthusiastic performances to the fullest without being bothered by the heat.