BTS' Jungkook has topped global music charts with his new solo track.

Following its release last Friday, "Seven (feat. Latto)" soared straight to Spotify's Daily Top Song Global Chart, becoming the first K-pop solo song to enter the chart at No. 1.

Spotify, the world's biggest streaming music platform, said the song took the top place with over 15 million streams in just a day, an all-time high set by a new release.

Following the song's release, Jungkook showcased it for the first time at the GMA 2023 Summer Concert Series in New York on Friday.