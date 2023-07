Three members of Super Junior will leave SM Entertainment but stay with the group.

Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun decided not to renew their contract with the label, while continuing activities as part of the band. The remaining six members have decided to re-sign.

Kyuhyun is said to be in talks to sign with Antenna music, while Eunhyuk and Donghae are planning to establish their own agency.