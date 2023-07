Tomorrow X Together (TXT) sold the most CDs in the US in the first half of this year.





According to a data company that compiles Billboard’s weekly charts, the group’s 5th EP sold over 395,000 copies in the US, ranking No.1 on the top CD Album Sales Chart.





The group's fifth EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 1 in February and stayed on the main albums chart for 19 weeks in a row.