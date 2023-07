Rookie boy band Zerobaseone has racked up over 15 million views on YouTube, just a week since their debut.





The music video for “In Bloom,” the main track from its debut EP “Youth In The Shade,” amassed 10 million views just two days after their debut, and reached 15 million in a week.





The EP sold more than 1.24 million copies on the day of release and became the first million-selling debut album in K-pop history.





Meanwhile, the nine-person group will join the lineup for 2023 KPop Nation X Korea Music Festival that will be held in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept. 23, along with The Boyz, Mamamoo, SF9 and Kep1er. The concert is expected to draw 50,000 people.