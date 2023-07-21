Music Bank Lineup (EP.1173 July 21st)

NewJeans-Cool With You [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









NewJeans released two music videos for “Cool With You” from its upcoming second EP “Get Up” on Thursday.

The music videos star world-renowned actors including “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon as Eros, the Hong Kong actor Tony Leung as Aphrodite, and actor Micol Vela as Psyche.

NewJeans’ producer Min Hee-jin again created the music videos with director Shin Woo-seok, who runs commercial and movie production company Dolphiners Film. The same team was behind the music videos for the group’s previous hits “Ditto” and “OMG.” Embodying the essence of Eros was none other than the illustrious Jung Ho-yeon, who had captivated audiences with her striking performance in "Squid Game." Hong Kong's esteemed actor, Tony Leung, graced the screen as Aphrodite, weaving a beguiling narrative with his remarkable finesse.





The track "Cool With You" blends falsetto vocals with UK Garage rhythms and has rapidly garnered over 6 million views across two distinct music videos within just 14 hours of its debut on YouTube as of Thursday 3 p.m.



