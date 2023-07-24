KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 17th-July 24th)

NewJeans-Super Shy [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

NewJeans are making waves once again with their latest hit, "Super Shy." The comeback stage for last week’s Music Bank is this week’s hottest clip. The Following the success of their debut song, "New Jeans," this track is the second release from their upcoming project. Scheduled for release on July 21, the mini-album will also feature other captivating songs like "ETA," "Cool With You," "Get Up," and "ASAP." Fans of NewJeans are eagerly counting down the days until they can get their hands on this exciting new release. After a gap of around seven months, NewJeans is set to make a comeback with their upcoming release.





This follows the release of their two-track single album titled “OMG” in January, which featured the title track “OMG” and the pre-release single “Ditto”. "Super Shy" is an electrifying pop track infused with lively Jersey Club rhythms. NewJeans had taken on the concept of the Powerpuff Girls for this comeback, adding to the overall youthful and lively portrayal of the song. "Super Shy," has reached the coveted position of number one on MelOn's Top 100 chart.



