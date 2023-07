Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss one Hollywood film and one Korean low-budget indie feature!





First, they discussed director Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie', the Hollywood movie based on Mattel’s famous doll BARBIE and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.





Then they reviewed the Korean movie ‘I Haven’t Done Anything’ directed by Park Sang-min. The film, which stars Oh Tae-kyung, is a debut feature about YouTubers and the online community in Korea.