Date: July 29-30

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





ENHYPEN will be kicking off their world tour “FATE” with two nights of concerts in Seoul. The Seoul leg of “FATE” will be held on July 29 and 30 at the KSPO Dome. After the Seoul concerts, the group will head over to Japan in September, and travel to North America for concerts in US cities this fall. ENHYPEN made their highly-anticipated return with a new album titled “Dark Blood” in May this year.